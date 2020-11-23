The University of Kansas Healthcare System will be hosting a Virtual RN hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Virtual hiring events are a great way for employers and jobseekers to connect when they are not in the same location. By hosting virtual events, we are able to chat, interview directly with RNs who may be looking for a new opportunity on from a phone or laptop option.

The interview will take place on Indeed’s virtual interviewing platform. After you RSVP, you will find a link in your email that will lead you directly to the video interview lobby during the event. Try to find a quiet place with good lighting and a stable internet connection. We encourage you to complete an application prior and sign up for times to chat with a member of our team.

You may sign-up by using this link at https://events.indeed.com/event/74475/

We will be setting up RSVP times for the following locations:

· The University of Kansas Hospital - Great Bend Campus, 514 Cleveland Street, Great Bend, KS 67530 US

· HaysMed, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, KS 67601 US

· The University of Kansas Hospital - Pawnee Valley Campus, 923 Carroll Ave, Larned, KS 67550 US