There is "every indication" that Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said Tuesday, making Moran the most prominent Kansas Republican to say the election has been decided.

His remarks, which came during a press conference with reporters at Stormont Vail Hospital, follow a decision Monday from the General Services Administration, a key agency in laying out the transition between administrations, to acknowledge Biden had won.

Moran said that the certification of results in a number of key states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, had pushed Biden over the top.

"Vice President Biden, as a result of those certifications, I think, becomes the president elect," Moran said.

But Moran said that it was time for residents of both party affiliations to move on from the election and "not spend the next four years debating about who was elected."

Shortly after the election, Moran said he was confident the presidential race would be fairly decided but defended Trump’s right to exhaust any legal options.

Trump and his legal team have since failed in virtually every legal effort, with courts in a range of states tossing out challenges seeking to invalidate election results.

Moran acknowledged that

"Those decisions are being made by courts and by election officers in states across the country," he said. "And when this is finally resolved, which I think is a very short period of time, then it's time for the elected officials and the American citizens to pull together."