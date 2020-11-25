One man was hospitalized and second man arrested following a shooting Tuesday night in the 600 block of Avenue F.

Officers were dispatched to 623 E. Ave F at 9:35 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a release from Investigations Division Commander Lt. Dustin Loepp.

There officers found Bryan Stallworth, 37, with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Stallworth was later transferred to a Wichita Area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred across the street, at 620 E. Ave F, and was the result of an altercation between Stallworth and an acquaintance, Levi Wickliffe, 31, Loepp stated.

Wickliffe, who fled the scene, was located by officers several blocks away.

Wickliffe, 826 E. Sherman, was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree intentional murder and booked into the Reno County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation, Loepp stated in the release.