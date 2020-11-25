Strataca Underground Salt Museum is proud to present a holiday special Shine Underground.

Shine Underground will capture the spirit of Christmas and all that makes it the most wonderful time of the year with lights, decorations, and holiday music.

The special holiday event will be available from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 at Strataca Underground Salt Museum.

All guests will enjoy this special holiday program at the cost of the normal Blast Pass admission.

"Strataca’s goal is to provide a safe and special holiday experience through a unique opportunity for our community enjoy," said Michael Ables, executive director of Reno County Historical Society. "We invite all to enjoy the amazing lights 650 feet underground in the most unique atmosphere that truly sparkles."

Please call us at 620-662-1425 or reserve tickets online at www.underkansas.org/tickets.