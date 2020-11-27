CEDAR POINT — Josh and Gwen Hoy’s Flying W Ranch of Cedar Point has been selected as the recipient of the 2020 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award®.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. The Hoys were recently presented with $10,000 and a crystal award at a special ceremony at their ranch near Cedar Point.

In Kansas the award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.

While their peers call them visionaries for how they ranch in sync with nature, thanks to innovative conservation practices, the Hoys take pleasure in understanding how livestock and wildlife can flourish while improving soil health and water quality. They are passing their intense awareness and appreciation of the land to their daughter, Josie.

After removing miles of fence within their ranch, they adopted an "instinctive migratory" grazing method for their livestock. It brings grass and forbs back to damaged areas, and protects riparian areas. In addition to grazing techniques, they control woody and invasive plants by patch burning and mechanical removal, instead of herbicides.

An Audubon Bird Friendly Ranch label may soon appear on the Hoy’s beef to inform consumers that grazing practices were used that promote grassland stewardship.

With conservation easements on all land they own or manage, the Hoys’ impact extends beyond their ranch gate. Collaboration with neighbors has put 4,000 contiguous acres of formerly-farmed ground in the Coyne Creek watershed back into native prairie or managed pasture.

Unconventional ranching on protected prairie is how Josh and Gwen Hoy describe what they do on Flying W Ranch, a bison and beef cattle ranch on the tallgrass prairie of the Kansas Flint Hills.

"The Hoy family epitomize the land ethic that Aldo Leopold wrote about. Their public outreach ensures their conservation success stretches far beyond their property line," said Dan Meyerhoff, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts Executive Director.

Earlier this year, Kansas landowners were encouraged to apply (or be nominated) for the award. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. Among the many outstanding Kansas landowners nominated for the award were finalists: Vance and Louise Ehmke of Healy in Lane County, and Dwane Roth of Manhattan in Riley County.

In 2015 the first Kansas Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Sproul Ranch of Sedan. Last year’s recipient was Ted Alexander of Sun City.

For more information, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.