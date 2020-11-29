Hutchinson City Clerk Karen Weltmer administered the oath of office last week to Bryan Goble and Edvar Aguirre as new Captains for the Hutchinson Fire Department.

Goble brings 10 years of experience to the job, while Edvar brings eight. Both men went through a comprehensive assessment center in competing for the positions. They will take the place of Captains Jeff Miller and Gerry Wiens who both will be retiring in the near future.

Firefighters Alex Clark and Drew Reidy were also presented with their badges and nameplates for successful completion of one year of service, taking them off of probation.

The department also announced the graduation of recruit firefighter class 2020-02.

After seven weeks of intense in-depth hands-on training recruits Justin Crouch, Adam Gehring, Cole Inghram and Connor McPhail were designated probationary firefighters.

During a year of probation, the four will continue to improve and hone their skills under the direction of their assigned company officer.