Ellis County saw 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Ellis County Health Department reported Monday afternoon.

That brings the county’s seven-day, rolling average of daily cases to 24. Over 420 people are active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 13 active hospitalizations. Since March, there have been 2,243 cases of the virus, along with 28 associated deaths.

Monday’s report represented a slowing, but still high, number of new COVID-19 cases, down from 83 cases reported Nov. 23. Given the virus’s incubation period, it is also still too soon to see what, if any, effects Thanksgiving travel and get-togethers will have on local case rates.