Seaman Unified School District 345 will move a long-planned community conversation on race and equity online as COVID-19 cases remain high in Shawnee County.

The event, which will still be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, will now take place virtually via the district’s YouTube page. Seaman High history teacher Nathan McAlister and board of education member Frank Henderson will lead the discussion, and the public will have the chance to submit questions, comments and stories.

Planned since the summer, the community conversation on race and equity had been postponed to Dec. 7 while schools figured out how to safely operate and hold events.

The community conversation also took on a greater significance following an October report from Seaman High’s student newspaper that found proof that district founder and namesake Fred Seaman was a leader in the Ku Klux Klan. The report set off early discussions on renaming the district.

"We hope to talk about our history as a district, where we are now and where we want to be as we strive for an inclusive and anti-racist school community," board president James Adams said of the community conversation at a November board meeting. "This is the beginning in the process of how we determine how to move forward. Our community is much bigger than one person."

However, the community conversation won’t determine whether the district will be renamed, according to a district release.