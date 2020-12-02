The Ellis County Health Department has identified 80 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 portal, which was updated at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, those 80 cases brought the county’s total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 2,484.

About 355 of those cases remain active, and 13 people locally are hospitalized with the virus, according to the portal.

Ellis County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is now at 19 per day, which is down from the 24-case rolling average reported Monday.

The county’s death count associated with COVID-19 remained unchanged since Monday, as 28 people in Ellis County have died due to COVID-19 since March.

According to the health department, 17% of the county’s COVID-19 tests since March have returned positive results — though the seven-day average of tests returning positive now sits at almost 32%. Experts say anything higher than a 5% positivity rate is indicative of community transmission of the virus.