Rebein Brothers Law Firm of Dodge City has been named in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 edition of Best Law Firms.

Only one law firm per practice area within each metropolitan region is honored.

Rebein Brothers Law Firm is recognized for work in personal injury and commercial litigation, and its consistent ratings from clients and peers helped warrant the high ranking, according to a news release.

The 11th edition of Best Law Firms has become regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence and Best Law Firms lists are compiled based on strenuous peer review evaluation, the news release said.

About 22,000 law firms were thoroughly reviewed with only 2,179 firms receiving a 2021 national Best Law Firm ranking based on a collection of client and lawyer evaluations.

As a prerequisite to be eligible for a 2021 ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 26th Edition of the Best Lawyers in America.

"It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers and it’s also an honor to represent people and families who have been involved in horrific injuries and accidents," said David Rebein of Rebein Brother’s Law Firm. "We just want to continue doing a good job."