Bethesda Place is hosting its annual Christmas Store from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 115 W. 10th.

Bethesda Place is a community of around 30 developmentally disabled men who live outside Hays. The store features items made by the men, including Nativity sets and Christmas ornaments. Photos of some of the items on sale are on the Bethesda Place Facebook page.

Food drive to benefit Hays High Food Pantry

First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh, will be having a drive-thru food collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 and 12.

Volunteers will remove non-perishable items from the trunks of cars in the parking lot off Eighth Street.

The drive will benefit the Hays High School Food Pantry. Suggested items are ramen noodles; pasta; macaroni and cheese; canned ravioli, tuna, chicken, and vegetables; peanut butter; jelly; fruit cups; cereal; soup; Special K protein bars; and snack, sandwich and gallon-size Ziplock bags.

Monetary donations may be mailed directly to the Hays High School Food Pantry, c/o Michelle Thacker, 2300 E. 13th, Hays, KS 67601.

The church’s food drive is being sponsored by the youth of the church, the Missions Committee, the Church and Society Committee, and Stephen Ministers.

Ministerial Alliance to meet Dec. 9

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church, 12th and Fort.

A Zoom option is also available. More information on that is available from Board Secretary Becky Rogowski at (785) 625-2847.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.

United Way holding raffle for gift baskets

The United Way of Ellis County is selling "Dine-Out Day" raffle tickets as a holiday fundraiser.

The organization is giving away three gift baskets. Each contains $400 worth of gift cards from more than 20 local restaurants.

Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Tickets may be purchased at www.liveunited.us. The drawing will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

The Salvation Army is looking for people to "ring them bells" in Hays during the holiday season.

Julie Smith, the ministry’s Ellis County coordinator, said volunteers are needed to ring the traditional holiday bells and collect funds at five Hays locations through Dec. 24. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days a week. "We do not ring on Sundays or on holidays," Smith said. Volunteers are able to set their own hours.

The Christmas bell-ringing fundraiser is the ministry’s only source of funds in Ellis County, Smith said, and all funds raised here stay in Ellis County.

"If I don’t raise a lot of money, I can’t help a lot of people," she said. "Because of COVID, there are a lot of (aid) requests out there."

There are no age limits on volunteers, although children bell ringers must have a parent present. Volunteers may sign up by calling Smith at (785) 621-2794, go to registertoring.com, or message her on Facebook.

Donors may also mail monetary donations to her office at Salvation Army, 203 E. Seventh, Suite A, Hays, KS 67601.

St. Michael’s Episcopal announces holiday services

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., has announced its Christmas holiday services.

The church’s Christmas Eve service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary, with carols starting outside at 7 p.m.

The service of "Lessons and Carols" will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

The Rev. Shay Craig, vicar, said, "If you haven't been to one lately, this is a lovely and really fun service. And there is no sermon, in case that's an enticement."

The children’s Epiphany Pageant will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. It will feature a celebration of the Three Kings, followed by a reception with a King’s cake and other treats, Craig said.

Trinity Lutheran schedules Christmas Eve service

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, both in-person and via Zoom. More information on the Zoom option is available by calling (785) 625-2044.