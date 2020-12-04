Ellis County has recorded 146 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, the county health department reported Friday.

The county recorded no additional deaths related to the coronavirus over that time period, the health department said in its COVID-19 dashboard put out Friday afternoon on its website.

Ellis County so far has seen 28 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to Friday’s dashboard.

It also indicated that:

·The county as of Friday had 489 active COVID-19 cases, with 10 of those patients being hospitalized.

·29% of the county’s COVID-19 tests had been positive over the previous seven days.

·Since reporting began, Ellis County has recorded 2,630 COVID-19 cases, with 2,113 of those patients having recovered.

·Since reporting began, 18.4% of the county’s COVID-19 tests had been positive.

Ellis County’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.