The potential for a COVID-19 vaccine, which could arrive in Kansas by the middle of December, has come as welcome news for pandemic-weary residents.

That is especially true for those who work in a health care setting or long-term care facility, who are the first groups expected to be able to get the 150,000 doses of vaccine anticipated to arrive in Kansas by the end of the month.

For inmates in the state’s prisons and jails, however, the news has not necessarily brought relief.

Correctional facilities are designed in a way where it is virtually impossible to social distance.

Many residents are older or have underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

And incarcerated individuals are disproportionately Black and Hispanic, communities that have been hit hard by the virus.

But it is not yet clear when inmates or most corrections staff will be in line to get the vaccine, even as the virus has torn through prisons and jails like wildfire.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said it is awaiting a verdict from the state Department of Health and Environment in the coming weeks as to where these groups will fall in the vaccine hierarchy.

The fear is that inmates will be out of sight and out of mind as the state and country roll out their vaccination effort.

"They have no voice, they have no control, they have no power," said Melody Brannon, the state’s federal public defender. "So the idea that they would be more valued when a vaccine comes out makes no sense. They are at the bottom of the pile."

COVID-19 plagues state’s prisons

COVID-19 has been a persistent problem in the state’s prisons and jails throughout most all of the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 6,000 inmates and staff members have tested positive for the virus. Eleven inmates and three staff members have died because of COVID-19.

The state drew national attention in the spring following the outbreak at Lansing Correctional Facility, which saw hundreds of inmates and staff test positive as the prison became one of the largest COVID-19 clusters in the country.

But concern still existed among advocates that the issues underpinning the outbreak at Lansing had not been addressed systemwide, even though the outbreak was officially contained by June.

Family members of several inmates told The Topeka Capital-Journal as early as August that inmates in multiple facilities who had tested negative were held in close proximity to those who had tested positive, even if they were in an at-risk population.

And as cases have surged across the state in the last six weeks, prisons and jails have been affected, as well.

More than a third of all active cases within KDOC are at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Butler County, where an activist says inmates are set to go on a hunger strike over the current mitigation efforts.

Randall Bowman, executive director for public affairs at KDOC, said that the agency has not yet confirmed a hunger strike, only saying there is a "protest" over testing among some inmates. Staff is addressing the issue, he said.

But Brandilyn Parks, founder of the Kansas Coalition for Sentence and Prison Reform, said their group has gotten increasing reports of unrest over the facility’s mitigation efforts.

Inmates who don’t have the virus are also frustrated at the limited amount of out-of-cell time, which is capped at 30 minutes a day, Parks said, though Bowman noted that such limits have been in place throughout the entire pandemic.

Parks said those who test positive for the virus and are displaying symptoms are moved to Lansing, which KDOC has been doing for several months in an effort to contain the virus’ spread.

But asymptomatic individuals will remain at El Dorado and Parks said it is not uncommon for them to be moved back in among the prisoners who did not have the virus before they had self-isolated for 14 days, meaning they could still be contagious.

And she said there are reports of staff moving between cell blocks without changing protective equipment.

"When the staff are forced to go from cell to cell dealing with all of these people, whenever some of them are positive and some are negative, there's no way they could stop the virus from being passed," Parks said.

Lauren Bond, legal director for the Kansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said that was consistent with what clients had been describing at other state facilities.

"The complete lack of protocols and protections, I think, is causing a lot of concern and stress among our clients," Bond said.

KDOC has defended its practices and says it is coordinating with the state public health officials "to ensure all mitigation efforts are consistent with current public health practices," spokesperson Carol Pitts said in an email.

But Mark Hartman, the chief public defender in Garden City, said the virus can easily spread, even if things handled by the book.

"It's not really, in my view, a matter of protocols not being followed," Hartman said. "It's that you can’t draft protocol to safely socially distance people in those facilities."

Advocates call for vaccine, despite political pressure

That is why advocates are pushing for prisoners to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

While it is widely agreed that health care personnel should be the first group of individuals to get the virus, many believe those in prisons and jails should be treated more like residents of other congregate living spaces, like long-term care facilities.

Most states are like Kansas and have not yet come to a firm determination as to when prisoners will get the vaccine.

Initially, Colorado’s vaccine distribution plan had prisoners in one of the higher priority groups.

But Gov. Jared Polis backtracked after outcry, flatly dismissing the notion that prisoners will get the vaccine before members of the general public.

"There’s no way that prisoners are going to get it before members of a vulnerable population . … There’s no way it’s going to go to prisoners before it goes to people who haven’t committed any crime," Polis told reporters this week. "That’s obvious."

The potential for the situation to be swamped by politicized rhetoric has alarmed many.

"What I'm afraid leads our policy and our approach to this is essentially what amounts to scare tactics that don't really bear out in reality," Harman said.

The relationship between correctional facilities and the communities they are located in also raises concerns if vaccination is delayed.

The turnover of individuals remains high, with inmates leaving and entering facilities on a daily basis. That is especially true for county jails, which have also seen serious outbreaks in recent months.

The Sedgwick County jail, for instance, had over 500 inmates test positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak in August.

"This isn't just a prison issue and we can't just say ’That's the prisoners’ problem and then the rest of us are going to do something else," Bonds said.

Corrections staff also at risk

Scores of staff members also move in and out of facilities on a daily basis, although it is not clear when they will get the vaccine either.

A vaccination plan for the federal Bureau of Prisons obtained by the Associated Press has said they will begin getting vaccines for staff, not inmates, in the coming weeks.

Other states, like North Carolina, also plan on giving corrections staff the vaccine early.

In Kansas, a top KDHE official told lawmakers on Tuesday that KDOC personnel in hospital units would be deemed health care workers, meaning they would be in the highest priority group.

"[KDHE] recognizes we have our own hospital staff and are doing the same work that a hospital in the community would," Bowman, the KDOC representative, said.

But Sarah LaFrenz, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, the union representing corrections officers, said the remainder of the staff needed to be considered also.

Corrections staff have born the brunt of COVID-19 as well, she said. Accessing personal protective equipment remains difficult at some facilities and the rising number of cases among staff members means that personnel shortages are hitting a critical stage.

Low staffing totals have been an issue even before the pandemic and in recent months hiring has grown even more difficult.

Normally there would be two or three officers for a 100-plus-person cell block. Now there is sometimes just one, LaFrenz said.

KDOC has said it has transferred staff between facilities as necessary to maintain safe staffing levels.

But LaFrenz said the staffing levels have bolstered the argument for officers, as well as transport and administrative staff, to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

A formal discussion with Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration would begin next week, she added.

"Those are the people who are going to work everyday and are taking on a huge amount of risk," LaFrenz said.

At-risk populations in prisons demand sense of urgency

LaFrenz said she believed it was logical that inmates be vaccinated early, as well.

"The safety and health of workers in correctional facilities and mental health facilities are closely tied to folks that are incarcerated ... because these are groups of people who are interacting very closely," she said.

According to KDOC data from 2019, roughly 6% of all inmates are above the age of 60. Many more have underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, asthma and diabetes.

That would put some residents, but not all, in a position to potentially get the vaccine early, as the state has said it will give some level of priority to those who are older or have health conditions that would put them at a higher risk from COVID-19.

But when the inmate population as a whole will get the vaccine remains highly uncertain.

Many of those who are incarcerated have only months left on their sentence, while thousands are in prison only because of minor parole and probation violations, yet remain at risk in the current setup.

"There's a perception that prisons are full of really dangerous, violent people and there are people in there who have proven, unfortunately, to be dangerous," Hartman said. "But there's also a lot of people in that prison who don't pose a lot of public safety risk."

And while members of the general public can stay at home and social distance, knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel, incarcerated individuals do not have that option.

"Health care heroes, first responders, police officers, those folks need to get the vaccine quickly," Harman said. "But I do think that we can look at our society and say. well, what did we do for the most vulnerable people and that'll tell us a lot about who we are."