The woman driving a vehicle packed with passengers that overturned on Yoder Road on Saturday night, killing one man, told a judge she hadn’t intended to drive them but was called by a group of friends stranded by a flat tire.

Viola G. Rhodes, 31, of Hutchinson, asked the court to lower her bond so could return home to care for her two small children. Instead, the bond ultimately was raised after it was determined it was posted incorrectly and should have been much higher.

Deputies were dispatched to the rollover injury accident just before 11:40 p.m. Saturday at 3419 S. Yoder Road, which is just south of Illinois Avenue. There they found an overturned 2004 Honda Pilot in a pasture. The vehicle had been northbound when it ran off the road, said Sheriff’s Capt. Levi Blumanhourst.

Eight people, including the driver, had been in the vehicle.

One person, Brian Bookout, 44, of Hutchinson was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled and later died from his injuries. All the other passengers suffered minor injuries, Blumanhourst said.

During an initial appearance by Rhodes Monday morning, Reno County Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan found probable cause for Rhodes to be detained and scheduled a status hearing for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14 to allow prosecutors to file formal charges.

The judge noted during the hearing that Rhodes blew a 0.099 blood-alcohol concentration after her arrest. The law defines legal intoxication as 0.08 percent.

In requesting a lower bond, Rhodes told Gilligan she had no formal criminal record and is a single mother with two little girls. She’s self-employed running a hair salon in her home.

Assistant District Attorney Valerie Hansen objected to a lower bond, noting Rhodes had a prior diversion for DUI and, based on how many people were in the vehicle and others on the road, more people could have been seriously hurt or killed.

That’s when Rhodes explained she was called and asked to pick some people up because of a flat tire, and that the diversion was when she was 18.

Blumanhourst said after the hearing that the two vehicles were traveling together, returning from Wichita, when one got a flat tire.

The judge then determined jail records showed her bond was $83,250, but the arrest record listed it at $385,250. The difference was that the jail listed only one aggravated battery count, rather than six, as well as involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

"For someone who is employed and a lifelong resident, that is on the high side," Gilligan said. "It does not help your case that you had a DUI in the past and did not learn everything you were supposed to from the diversion."

The judge then lowered the bond to $200,000.