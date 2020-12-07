Ellis County recorded 77 new coronavirus cases since Friday, according to Monday’s update to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of cases per day over the last seven days increased from 26 on Friday to 31.

There are currently 413 active COVID-19 cases with nine hospitalizations in the county.

Since reporting began, the county has recorded 2.707 cases with 28 deaths and 2,266 recoveries.

Of the 14,293 tests administered, 2,549 have been positive for a 17.8% positive rate. The percent of positive rate over the last days is 29.8% for the county.

The county’s COVID-19 data is updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday.