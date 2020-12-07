HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, is pleased to welcome Dr. Ashraf Jmeian, Interventional Cardiologist. He will be seeing patients at the DeBakey Heart Clinic.

Dr. Jmeian received his medical degree from the University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Seton Hall University, Saint Michael Medical Center, Newark, New Jersey. He also completed fellowships in cardiology and interventional cardiology from New York Medical College, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Paterson, New Jersey. He is board certified in Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Nuclear Medicine, Echocardiography.

"As our cardiac program at HaysMed continues to expand, Dr. Jmeian will be an excellent addition to our medical staff" said Dr. Jeffery Curtis, cardiologist and Administrative Director of Cardiology. To make an appointment call 785-623-4699 or go to www.haysmed.com/debakey-heart-institute/