Hays High School student Jonathan Rupe claimed third place in a national Financial Literacy competition sponsored by Jobs For America’s Graduates this week.

A participant in the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) program at Hays High School, Rupe competed virtually in the contest and was announced the winner Thursday morning.

"Seeing Jonathan leap up in excitement as we watched live the announcement brings a huge smile to my face," said Johnny Matlock, JAG-K Career Specialist at Hays High School. "The entire Hays High JAG-K membership celebrated the news. This award, reflecting hard work and ability, immediately boosted his confidence and self-value."

JAG National hosted the National Student Leadership Academy (NSLA) in virtual format Dec. 1-3 due to the ongoing pandemic. The event is traditionally held in Washington D.C., and a contingent from each state affiliate attends for training and competition.

This year, 10 JAG-K students reached the finals of virtual competitions that culminate the Regional and State Career Development Conferences held in the spring. The four competition categories are Public Speaking (presenting a prepared speech), Employability Skills (participating in a mock interview that includes a resume, cover letter and job application), Financial Literacy, and Project-Based Learning (the student gives a presentation about a project they created and implemented in the current year).

Although students were not permitted to travel to Washington D.C. this year, JAG sought to make the virtual NSLA event a meaningful experience.

JAG-K is a multi-year, in-school program for students in grades seven through 12 that offers tools to successfully transition students into post-secondary school, the military, or directly into the workforce with marketable skills. Participants in the program face multiple barriers to success that their JAG-K Career Specialist helps them overcome through a nationally-accredited, evidence-based model.

The 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization is a state affiliate of the national JAG program network which operates in 40 different states and territories. It is primarily funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant to the State of Kansas administered by the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF). In addition to school districts and DCF, JAG-K partners with the Kansas Department of Education. Other JAG-K funding sources include AT&T, Capitol Federal, John Deere, Synchrony Financial, Taco Bell and Walmart.

To learn more about JAG-K, visit www.jagkansas.org, ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas’ on Facebook, and on Twitter at @JAG_Kansas.