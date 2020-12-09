K-State Research and Extension, along with several Extension Districts in north central Kansas, are bringing an online program to help producers with cattle marketing and end-of-year tax considerations.

This program will be held on Tuesday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. There is no cost to join this program.

There will be two main speakers for this program. The first speaker will be Glynn Tonsor, Agriculture Economist for K-State Research and Extension. Glynn will discuss selling wintered calves, the subsequent spring, and selling calves at weaning in the fall.

The second speaker will be Clay Simons, Executive Agriculture Economist for Kansas Farm Management Association. Clay will be discussing end of year tax considerations for cattle producers.

After each session, we will be hosting a question and answer dialogue for the participants.

If you are unable to join, we will record the session so you can view it later.

To join the "virtual" meeting go to www.bit.ly/ksucattle and provide us your name and email. A link will then be sent to the email that you provide to join the meeting on December 15. If you have any questions or need help signing up, contact any of the Extension Offices in the following Districts of Central Kansas, Cottonwood, Midway, Post Rock or River Valley.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910.