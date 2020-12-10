The Salvation Army of Ellis County is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program. The program will provide Christmas gifts for children ages birth through 18 for children from low-income families.

Applications may be picked up at the Salvation Army Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 203 E. Seventh, Suite A, in the Hadley Center. Applications must be turned into the office by Friday, Dec. 18. Families must meet eligibility requirements.

All gift needs are being placed on the Angel Tree, located at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4310 Vine, and individuals are encouraged to select a tag off the tree and purchase the requested gift. Gifts need to be returned, unwrapped, to Fuzzy’s by Dec. 18.

Julie Smith, Salvation Army director in Ellis County, said she anticipates serving around 125 children.

Individuals may also donate new unwrapped toys and children’s clothing, such as pajamas, shirts, jackets and coats, to her office by Dec. 18. Smith asked that people call her office at (785) 621-2794 before dropping off donations.

She said she needs volunteers to wrap the gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Hadley Center Conference Room. Volunteers are also needed to hand out gifts to families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, in the same location. Volunteer walk-ins are welcome.

Smith said she appreciates the corporate donations the ministry has received this year from Sunrise AgriBusiness Solutions, 201 W. 11th , and Invenergy, 1043 Buckeye Road.

Christmas dinner registration deadline Dec. 16

Those not wanting to cook Christmas dinner with all the trimmings will have another option, even on a day when many Hays restaurants are closed.

The Schmidt Foundation is underwriting the cost of a free Christmas dinner for anyone who wants one. The United Way of Ellis County is coordinating the logistics.

Those who pre-register and reserve meals in advance will pick them up between 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at either Thirsty’s Grill and Pub, 2704 Vine, or The Press, 230 E. Eighth. The food will be packaged cold in reheatable containers.

Pre-registration is required by midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 16, said Erica Burges, United Way executive director. No one without reservations will be served, she added.

Individuals may pre-register at liveunited.us/community-christmas-dinner. They will be asked to specify the number of meals they need, which restaurant they want to utilize, and they will select a 15-minute time frame, Berges said.

At the designated time, drivers will be checked in and meals will be delivered to cars in each restaurant’s parking lot, Berges said. Drivers won’t get out of their cars.

The menu had not been finalized at press time, but will consist of a meat, potato, vegetable, and roll, Berges said. Both restaurants will serve the same menu.

She said the Schmidt Foundation approached the United Way about organizing the event after it became apparent the traditional sit-down community Christmas dinner would not feasible this year due to the pandemic.

"We’re just happy to help out the community during the holidays," she said.

United Way holding raffle for gift baskets

The United Way of Ellis County is selling "Dine-Out Day" raffle tickets as a holiday fundraiser.

The organization is giving away three gift baskets. Each contains $400 worth of gift cards from more than 20 local restaurants.

Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Tickets may be purchased at www.liveunited.us. The drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14.

North Oak plans two services Christmas Eve

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will have two candlelight Christmas Eve services at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Children are invited to the family-friendly services.

St. Michael’s Episcopal announces holiday services

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., has announced its Christmas holiday services.

The church’s Christmas Eve service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary, with carols starting outside at 7 p.m.

The service of "Lessons and Carols" will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

The children’s Epiphany Pageant will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. It will feature a celebration of the Three Kings, followed by a reception with a King’s cake and other treats.

Trinity Lutheran schedules Christmas Eve service

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, both in-person and via Zoom. More information on the Zoom option is available by calling (785) 625-2044.