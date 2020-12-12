Ellis County has recorded 67 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, the county health department reported, a decline from the 77 reported at the start of last week on Monday, Dec. 7

There were no additional deaths related to the coronavirus since the 28 Ellis County deaths reported earlier in the week. The health department reports the county’s COVID-19 statistics on its web site every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Hospitalizations of Ellis County residents have almost doubled since Monday’s report, jumping from nine to 17 on Friday.

The county’s seven-day-average of new cases per day has improved, dropping to 20 reported Friday.

The county’s seven-day-average percent of positives stands at 28%.

So far 14,935 people have been tested, and the county has recorded 2,845 cases of COVID-19.