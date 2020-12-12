A popular tradition for many this time of year is to drive around and look at holiday lights, and one Salina company has been helping the community stay beautiful with such lighting displays for seven years.

Chris Rios, a Salina firefighter, is the owner and operator of Ultra Shine Holiday Lighting, one of the few companies in the community that does professional lighting. With the COVID-19 pandemic changing people’s plans for the holidays, he said this year has been big for his company.

"Nobody’s traveling this year, which has been a big deal," Rios said.

Simple, warm white bulbs are the most popular and Rios said this year they, as well as other lighting, have proven to be difficult for people to get.

"All of our vendors have been completely sold out," Rios said. "There’s not a vendor out there that has new warm white bulbs. Luckily I have a stock."

Rios got into the lighting business as something to do during the colder months while another business he has, a window cleaning company, was slowed down.

"I started doing this, to supplement and give me something to do over the winter, but I consider this my main business now," Rios said.

This year has been especially big for Rios and his clients, as a way to lift spirits during the pandemic. Jody Ryan said that was one reason she had Rios come out for the first time this year.

"I think everybody needs a little more joy this year and i’m seeing more Christmas light displays around town," Ryan said.

She said she told her neighbors that she was going to leave them on and they were all for it.

"(It’s) 2020, we need something to make us smile," Ryan said.

Ryan was particularly happy with how Rios did the lights in her trees, and him showing her how it could look was the main reason she asked him to come out.

"He pulled out his phone and said, ’I want to do this at some point,’ " Ryan said. "He showed me the pictures of the lights in the trees and I was sold."

Rios said people use him and his company for a variety of reasons and at all stages of their lives.

"We have a wide range," Rios said. "Some customers just don’t like heights, that’s probably the number one deal."

Ultra Shine also does maintenance on all its lights. On Thursday morning, Rios went by a house to fix three bulbs that weren’t working. Ryan said let him know they had an issue with the timer of their display and Rios was by quick.

"He told me he had a 24-hour response time and he was out probably within an hour," Ryan said.

She said she also noticed Rios driving by another day with his family.

"He makes the route and just makes sure everything is going OK with all his customers," Ryan said.

Another popular reason is someone wanting their spouse to be safe, which was part of the case for Jody and Karl Ryan.

"We have a pretty tall house, and I just didn’t want Karl on the house anymore," Jody Ryan said.

She said as they’ve gotten older, they, and many in their neighborhood, started scaling back how much they would decorate for Christmas.

"I tried my best every year, we’d put out the soldiers and I would do some stuff in the bushes, but nothing like this," Jody Ryan said. "I wouldn’t have done this unless I hired someone."

Jody Ryan said it was definitely worth having a professional do it and plans to have Rios out the next few holiday seasons, having signed a multi-year contract with him.

"It really makes my day when I look out there after (the lights have) come on," Jody Ryan said.

She said people in her neighborhood and elsewhere in the community have stopped by and admired the lights too.

"People come over and ask if they can get their picture taken in the front yard," Jody Ryan said. "I’ve probably gotten two or three messages a week and had people standing in my yard."