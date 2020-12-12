Jason S. Sandberg, released last year after serving 11 years in prison for the online sexual solicitation of someone he thought was a child, was again convicted of a solicitation-related crime Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court.

Sandberg, 43, had been arrested in September by authorities who said he attempted electronically to coerce participation in sex acts from a person whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but was actually an adult helping carry out an online sting operation.

Court records show Sandberg pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement Wednesday to the attempted electronic solicitation of someone the offender believes to be a child, with the charge having been amended downward by adding the word "attempted" at the beginning.

Also as part of that agreement, a separate charge of sexual exploitation of a child was dismissed, according to court records.

Sandberg’s sentencing was set for Jan. 26, those records said.

Sandberg was previously sentenced to prison in January 2008 after pleading guilty to one count of electronic solicitation, committed in 2006, according to district court records.

Sandberg’s arrest in that case also resulted from an online sting operation, according to Topeka Capital-Journal archives.

Sandberg served time in prison from January 2008 to November 2019, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.