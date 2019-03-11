Richard D. Maness, 56, passed away on March 7, 2019

Richard Dean Maness, 56, passed away on March 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on May 7, 1962 in Wichita. He loved fishing, gardening, camping, boating bird watching and springtime. Richard loved the outdoors. He was a teaser who enjoyed picking on and joking around with you.

Richard is survived by: his loving wife Kathlene; 5 step daughters; 1 stepson; 1 daughter-in-law; 1 son-in-law; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 nephew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 605 Ellen Ln., Andover.

