Steve Gray, 62, of Augusta, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Valley Center.

Visitation 2 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday March 13, 2019, all at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta.

Steve was born in Marrietta, Ga. on Nov. 28, 1956, to the late Dorothy Mae (Davis) and Gaylord Buel Gray. He graduated from Poplar Bluff High School in Missouri. Steve was a horse trainer. On Aug. 1, 2003 he married Ruth M. (Bradley) Gray in Paola, Kan., and she survives him.

He is also survived by: brothers, Mike Gray and wife Pat, Blair Gray and wife Debbie and Lane Gray and wife Carol; sisters, Pat Gray and Sherrie Nalls.

He was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Gray.

Memorial donations to Steve Gray Memorial Fund, Memorials may be mailed to Chisholm Trail State Bank c/o Steve Gray Memorial Fund 6160 N Broadway Park City, KS 67219.





