Donley F. Ruder, 79, Sioux Falls S.D., formerly of Plainville, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

He was born April 24, 1939, in Zurich to Edmund and Martina (Dinges) Ruder.

Survivors include four sons, Robert Ruder, Saudi Arabia, Timothy Ruder, La Ribera, Baja, Steven Ruder, Roseville, Calif., and Daniel Ruder, Edmond, Okla.; a daughter, Donna Jo Peek, Sioux Falls; a brother, James Ruder, WaKeeney; and 16 grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville; burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plainville

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m Tuesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic School in care of the funeral home.

