SYRACUSE — Roger Lyle Kinzie, 58, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Hays.

He was born March 27, 1961, to Raymond Kinzie and Doris (Crozier) Sevedge.

He grew up in Syracuse and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1980.

He worked at The Hub in Syracuse and Dillons East in Garden City.

He is survived by his wife, Elva Dean (Asebedo) Kinzie of Deerfield; one adopted son, Malaki Kinzie of Deerfield; a daughter, Mandy Kinzie of Hays; an adopted daughter, Stephaine Kinzie of San Antonio; five brothers, Raymond Kinzie of Tahlequah, Okla., Leonard Kinzie of Topeka, Bruce Kinzie of Topeka, Curtis Kinzie of Emporia, and Dean Kinzie of Macksville; four sisters, Bernita Hirsch of Syracuse, Tammy Giebler of Russell, JoQueta Cano of Topeka, and Brook Price of Hallowell; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Roy and Edna Schreoder, and Chester and Loreta Kinzie; and his stepfather, Foy Sevedge.

A memorial Mass service will be held at 10:30 a.m MDT Saturday at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Syracuse. Inurnment will follow at the Syracuse Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to fellersfh@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Roger L. Kinzie Memorial Fund, in care of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments LLC, P.O. Box 1253, 401 N. Sumner, Syracuse, KS 67878.