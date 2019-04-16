Cindy L. Basgall, 62, WaKeeney, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Stafford to Wayne Eugene and JoAnn (Betson) McCurdy. She was a 1975 graduate of Trego Community High School and attended Cloud County Community College.

She married Mark A. Basgall on Jan. 29, 1977, in La Crosse. She was an administrative assistant at Golden Plains High School.

Survivors include her husband, of the family home; a son, Christopher L. Basgall, Lenora; a daughter, Amy R. Davis, Chanute; a brother, Mike McCurdy, WaKeeney; and four grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at King Catholic Church, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

A vigil will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Red Cross in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.schmittfuneral.com.