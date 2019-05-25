CLYDE — Glenn Albert Kegle, 50, of Clyde, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born April 28, 1969, in Salina to Harold and Bette (MacDougall) Kegle.

Glenn was a 1987 graduate of Clifton-Clyde High School. He attended Cloud County Community College.

Survivors include his parents, Bette Kegle-Shea (Richard), of Richland Ranchettes, Ariz., and Harold Kegle (Linda), of Clyde; and nephew, Trey Albert Kegle-Hardy.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin.

Cremation has taken place; there will be no visitation.

Celebration of life service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clyde, with Father Steven Heina officiating.

The family invites friends and family to join them for a luncheon, immediately following the committal services at the Clyde VFW.

Condolences: www.chaputbuoy.com.

Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, is handling arrangements.