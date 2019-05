Edna L. Woods, 80, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed Thursday, May 23, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Charter Funerals/Sunset Chapel with a graveside service to follow at noon at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Survivors include son, Anthony Jolly and one sister, Macelene Jennings.