LTC (Ret.) Donald TenEyck Briggs, 81, Leavenworth, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was born June 4, 1938, in Albany, New York, the son of Chan and Claire Briggs.

Donald was married to Nell Franklin Briggs and is survived by his children, Anne Briggs Hattok, Lansing, Kansas, and Donald TenEyck Briggs, Jr. (wife Beth), Lexington, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his two stepchildren, Anna Broeker, Lansing, Kansas and William Broeker, Jr. (wife Ann Austin), Leavenworth; 10 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Thomas, Carly and Michael Briggs, Abby, Scott, and Lindsay Hattok, Cole (wife Kasey) Buffo, Logan Buffo, Layne and Chase Broeker; a great-grandchild, Dawson Buffo; and a brother, Richard Briggs (wife Sue), Fripp Island, South Carolina and their children, Christine and Rick, and their families.

He attended the University of Florida where he pledged and became President of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He also attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Omaha.

Don was very active in his community serving on the Board of Directors and President of Cushing Memorial Hospital. He was a member of several organizations and served on their boards including the City Planning Commission Board, the Leavenworth Rotary Club, the Heart of America Paper Association and Citizen’s National Bank. His devotion to golf was evident by his service on the Board of Directors and President of the Leavenworth Country Club and his long service and volunteer work with the Kansas Golf Association including time spent on the Board of Directors and past President.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to his retirement in 1982 as a Lieutenant Colonel.

His service included two tours in Vietnam and one tour in Korea as well as service in Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Fort Leavenworth. Don and Nell owned and operated Leavenworth Paper Supply until 1995.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Kansas Golf Association or Leavenworth VA Medical Center.