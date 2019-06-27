Pamela Sue Kutz, 50, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her residence in Coldwater. She was born Sept. 14, 1968, at Lockborn Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, to Ellis and Ellen (Ribbing) Hahn.

Pamela moved to Coldwater in August 2014. When she was younger, she attended Lakin Public Schools and Garden City Community College. She worked as an EMT-I for many years and also volunteered at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City.

On Oct. 3, 1986, she married Jon Randolph in Lakin. They were divorced in 1997. On May 19, 1998, she married David Kutz at Key West, Fla.

She is survived by her husband, David Kutz of Coldwater; her parents; three sisters, Becky Burghart of Burlington, Colo., Sandy Guifford of Uncasville, Conn., and Kathy Wilson of Syracuse; three children, Amanda Randolph of Lakin, Douglas Thureson of Houston and T.J. Randolph of Lakin; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and great-grandparents.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pratt. Burial will follow the funeral service at Ellenwood Cemetery in Sawyer.

Calling times are from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Comanche County E.M.S. in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, KS 67029.