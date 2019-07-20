Linus I. Berens, 84, Victoria, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Oakley to Ignatius H. and Sophia (Kuhn) Berens. He grew up in Monument and was a 1952 graduate of Monument High School and attended Kansas State University.

He was a district food supervisor at Path-Mark Supermarkets for 28 years. He started out as a baker, and worked his way up as a district supervisor overseeing a number of stores in New Jersey and the East coast when he retired. He was a cattle breeder for John Metlar of New Jersey for 10 years.

He was a member of The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1751 and moved to Victoria in 2000. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include two son, Linus J. Berens and wife, Lucille, Ocean, N.J., Paul S. Berens and wife, Laura, Raleigh, N.C.; a daughter, Venera A. Berens, Asheboro, N.C.; four brothers, Manire Berens and wife, Laurine, Derby, Denis Berens and wife, Gerry, Austin, Texas, Leroy Berens and wife, Berniece, Wichita, and James Berens and wife, Patty, Topeka; two sisters, Jeanice Boody and husband, Gordon, Wichita, and Alvera Vail, Bethany, Okla.; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Melissa, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Anna; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Gerald Berens.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, with military honors by the Victoria V.F.W. Post No. 1751; a private family inurnment will be in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671.

A vigil with a V.F.W. rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to The Basilica of St. Fidelis in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.