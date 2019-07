Randy Lee Kitzman, 58, Ellis, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.

A celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Celebration Community Church, Hays.

Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

A complete obituary will follow.