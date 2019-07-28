Madelene Moore, 81, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Fletcher, Okla., to George and Annie (Wilson) Fowler. She married Jerry Moore on Nov. 4, 1955, in Fletcher.

Madelene lived numerous places over her 60-year marriage to Jerry and always took such care in making a home for her family.

Madelene enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking pies and traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Madelene is survived by her daughters, Terri Ewing (John), of Montgomery, Texas, Tammie Lust (Greg), of Salina, and Tracie Rust (Robert), of Wamego; grandchildren, Chase Ewing, Alex Ewing, Grant Ewing, Garrett Lust, Lauren Lust, Lexus Wilson (Weston), Pate Nowlin, Hadley Bliss (Michael), Porter Nowlin, Matty Nowlin, Mally Nowlin, Palmer Nowlin, Pruitt Nowlin, Parker Nowlin and Joshua Rust; great-grandchildren, Addisen Wilson, Addilynn Wilson, Adler Wilson and Arrie Wilson; brother, Ernest Fowler (Lynnetta), of Crossett, Ark.; brother-in-law, Joe Moore (Lucy), of Lawton, Okla.; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Moore, of Hollister, Mo.; and her little yorkie, Annie.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today, Monday, July 29, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., all at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Funeral services will be private with burial in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials: to First Southern Baptist Church or Hospice of Salina.

