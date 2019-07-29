Lovena Pearl Pollock, 99, from Ottawa, Kan., passed away peacefully on July 27 following a short illness.

The funeral will be in Spencerville, Ohio, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com

Known as Pearl, she was born in Southworth, Ohio, on Dec. 9, 1919. She and her twin sister, Muriel, who passed away in 2015, were daughters of Edgar and Molly Winans. Pearl and her four siblings, (Carrol Winans, Raymond Winans, Muriel Winans Wagner, and Marcille Winans Davidson), grew up on her parents’ small farm outside of Spencerville. She was an alum of Spencerville High School and graduated in 1938.

On Feb. 2, 1940, she married J. Dale Pollock. She would constantly say, “Dale was the fish that married a gem.” They had five children: Gary (Loretta) Pollock, of Glencoe, Minnesota; John (Janie) Pollock, of Ottawa, Kan.; Robert “Mickey” Pollock, of New York, New York; and twins Don (Cathy) Pollock, of Nevada, Missouri, and Debra Delano. of Charlotte, North Carolina.

To know Pearl or to have even met her, meant it was impossible to miss hearing the amazing poems she had written, which she was able to recite up until just days before her passing. The three that she recited most were Winter in Minnesota; The Lament of a Senior Citizen; and “Bingo-it is.” Along with her numerous jokes and reciting poems to anyone and everyone she met, she would also tell of how she and her twin (Muriel) each had their own set of twins (Debra and Don Pollock and Diane and Dennis Wagner).

Pearl has 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Carrol, Raymond, Muriel, and Marcille, by her husband Dale, her son, Don, and her grandson, Jason R. McMichael.

A special “thank you” to Wendy at Olathe Health Hospice Care and the wonderful ladies at Vintage Park Assisted Living for their care and support for Pearl.

The Pollock family would like to apologize to the manufacturer of Mentos as we suspect their stock will now take a tumble.