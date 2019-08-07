Peggy Roth died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Salina Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born Oct. 27, 1945, in Los Angeles. She graduated from Salina High School and the University of Kansas. A lifelong resident of Salina, Peggy was a beloved teacher at Hawthorne, Franklin and Oakdale Schools.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sally and John Williamson. She is survived by her children, Jeremy Roth (Brandi) and Jennifer Roth (Greg Rupp), and their father, Frank Roth; her four grandchildren, Serena and Thomas Rupp, and Sydney and Frances Roth; her sister, Debbie Mikel (Neil); and her brother, Philip Williamson (Judy).

She enjoyed spending time reading, making her own greeting cards, taking care of her grandchildren, baking and gardening.

Peggy and her family thank Dr. Larry Beck, his staff and everyone at Tammy Walker Cancer Center for 13 years of excellent service, and the fifth floor surgical unit at SRHC for taking such good care of her and her family.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Peggy’s home.

In lieu of flowers, Peggy and her family suggest donations to Tammy Walker Cancer Center or Salina Public Library, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS 67401.

None