Jackie Joe (Jack) King

EDMOND, Okla. - Jackie Joe (Jack) King passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Edmond, OK. He will have a graveside service at the Bean Cemetery in Little River, Kansas on Saturday, August 17th, 2019, at 10 am.

Jack was born November 19, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan to Gwinn and Bonnadee King. They later moved to Hutchinson, Kansas where he graduated from Hutchinson High School. He attended Hutchinson Junior College, (now Hutchinson Community College) from 1959-1960, where he received several football honors including All-American, then transferred to Kansas State University on a football scholarship, receiving more football honors and graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He started his career in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as a salesman for Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation. Over the next 14 years, he would move from Pittsburgh to Chicago, Milwaukee, back to Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston and then to Tulsa, Oklahoma. When asked to relocate to Pittsburg again, Jack politely declined, left Jones and Laughlin and started his own Manufacturer's Representative Company. He remained self-employed until his retirement, after which he moved back to Hutch to care for his mother. After her passing, Jack moved to Edmond, OK to be close to his son and his family, where he lived until his passing.

Jack had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to surprise people. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing when not watching sports on TV. Probably his favorite hobby was attending his son's (and grandson's) sporting events and offering free (unwelcomed) advice to the officials. He valued family and friendship, and remained in contact with many friends from junior high, high school and college, as well as others he met throughout his career. He was recently described a gentleman, a man's man, popular and funny, a great athlete, a friend to many and just an all-around good person. He will be greatly missed.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Gwinn and Bonnadee King and his nephew, Trent Valois. He is survived by: his son and daughter-in-law (Michael and Micah King) and their three children (Landon, Cooper and Camber); his sister and brother-in-law (Doug and Gwen Valois), their son and daughter-in-law (Brad and Brandi Valois), and their children (Logan and Sophie).

Jack's family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Good Shepherd Hospice for the outstanding care they provided Jack. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, OK

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas State University athletic program.

