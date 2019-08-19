Custom obituary

Richard W. Davis was born June 5, 1928 in Jet, Oklahoma to Bill Davis and LeNona (George) Davis and raised by mother and his beloved step-father, Elgin Page. He married Jane H. Hobbs in Cordell, Oklahoma on September 1, 1951.

He was a gifted athlete making All State in football his senior year and winning the 100 Yard Dash at the State Track Meet. He won several medals at the State Track Meet. After high school, he continued his athletic career playing football and track at Oklahoma A & M and later at Panhandle State University.

He was very proud that he was selected to play in the Oklahoma vs. Texas Oil Bowl Football game, as was his son, Kyle and his grandson, Judson.

He was also proud that all of his sons were part of a national championship team with Kyle in football at the University of Oklahoma in 1974, Jeff in wrestling at the University of Oklahoma in 1974 and Lee at Central State University in wrestling in 1982, 1984, 1985 and 1986.

Richard began his teaching and coaching career in Muskogee, Oklahoma, then in Texhoma, Oklahoma and Beaver, Oklahoma. He finished his master’s degree at the University of Oklahoma and began teaching at Altus Junior College in 1960, which later became Western Oklahoma State College. He taught History and Government for 35 years before retiring in 1986.

He is survived by his wife Jane of 67 years and his brother, Jonnie Davis and wife Moylene, of Goodwell, Oklahoma. Sons, Kyle and wife Cindy Davis of Enid, Oklahoma, Jeff and wife Kay Davis of Garden City, Kansas, and Lee and wife Lisa Davis of Edmond, Oklahoma. Grandchildren, Judson and wife Lindsey Davis of Dallas, Texas, Grady Davis of Tyler, Texas and Grayson Davis of Edmond, Oklahoma. He also has 3 great grandchildren, Darby, Axton and Wren Davis of Dallas, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in Garden City, KS at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Richard and Jane Davis Scholarship Fund at Western Oklahoma State College, Altus, Oklahoma in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.