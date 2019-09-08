LINCOLN — Stanley D. "Stan" Suelter, 69, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Salina. He was born April 8, 1950, in Ellsworth to Roland and Velma (Fischer) Suelter.

Stan was a longtime resident of Lincoln County where he was a stockman and farmer. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he married Mickey VonFange on Nov. 28, 1970.

Stan is survived by his wife, Mickey, of Lincoln; sons, Travis (Alisa), of Westfall, Todd (Erin), of Lincoln, and Tyler, of Manhattan; grandchildren, Ethan, Elijah and Emma; mother, Velma and brothers Mikel and Roger Suelter, all of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his father, Roland; sister, Lora Howg; and nephew, Lucas Howg.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lincoln. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

