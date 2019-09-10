SATANTA — Jerrene Hoskinson, 71, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit in Satanta. She was born to Dallas George and Sarah Luella (Walters) Nelson on Oct. 22, 1947, in Nicut, Okla.

Jerrene married Calvin L. Hoskinson on May 18, 1972, in Satanta. To this union were two children, Nelson and Michael. Jerrene grew up in Nicut and later moved to Satanta.

Jerrene is survived by one son, Mike Hoskinson of Satanta; two granddaughters; a grandson; and two brothers, James Nelson of Akins, Okla., and Melvin Nelson of Cherry Tree, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; son, Nelson Hoskinson; two brothers, Bill Nelson and Dallas Nelson; and five sisters, Ailene Jones, Maxine Brown, Nina Brown, Virgina Aronson and Romana Sims.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at The First Church in Satanta and burial will follow at Dudley Township Cemetery in Satanta. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robson Funeral Home in Hugoton.

A memorial has been established for The First Church. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 747, Satanta, KS 67951.