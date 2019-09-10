DIGHTON — Violet "Vi" Lashell Collins, 85, died on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Ness County Hospital in Ness City. She was born on April 18, 1934, in Utica to Leroy Lloyd “Babe” and Vera Azalea (Morland) Lashell.

She married Fred W. “Wes” Coker on Jan. 14, 1955, in Utica. She later married George B. Collins on July 4, 1992, in Dighton.

Violet graduated from Utica High School in 1952 and started working at a bank in Ness City. She started working at Dighton Bowl as a waitress, then a cook and later the manager. Before her second marriage, she went to dog grooming school with her daughters and started grooming dogs. She then began helping her husband on the farm and keeping books for Collins Steel and C & C Welding.

She is survived by her husband, George Collins; son, Leroy Coker and wife Mickey of Bull Shoals, Ark.; daughter, Vera Coker of Dighton; sons, Craig Collins and wife Beth of Dighton, Henry Miller and wife Eljean of Shallow Water, Kan.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michelle Annette Coker; two brothers, Leroy Lloyd Lashell Jr. and Leo Edward Lashell; and sister, Thelma Maria Patterson.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boomhower Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.