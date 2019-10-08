Louis E. Bruce Jr.

LYONS - Louis Ernest Bruce, Jr., 75, of Lyons, passed away October 4, 2019 at his home in Lyons. He was born February 21, 1944, in Connersville, Indiana, the son of Louis Ernest and Ethel Bruce, Sr. Louis has resided in Lyons since 1992, formerly of Norton, Kansas.

He graduated from Draper High School in Draper, South Dakota with the class of 1962; earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Colby Community College; and received his Bachelor's Degree in Vocational Education from Pittsburg State University.

Louis was a manager for Straw Hat Pizza in Topeka, Kansas; in 1980, he became a correctional officer for Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas. Louis worked his way up from being a correctional officer to a Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Captain, and Lieutenant for the Lansing Correctional Facility; served as the Major for RDU in Topeka, Kansas; in 1987, served as the Warden for the Norton Correctional Facility in Norton, Kansas, where he served for six years; served as the Warden for the Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas for five years; served two years as the Deputy Secretary of Corrections in Topeka, Kansas; and served as the Warden for the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in Hutchinson, Kansas, until his retirement in 2007. He served in the United State Army from March 26, 1962 until March 25, 1968. He was a member of Higher Praise Church, Sterling, and the American Quarter Horse Association.

On November 22, 1975, Louis was united in marriage with Janet Robertson in Winchester, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by: his two sons, Shaun Bruce and his wife Amy of Salina, KS, and Louis Ernest Bruce III of California; daughter, Windy Bruce of California; two sisters, Marilyn Edwards and Lisa McClure, both of Oregon; granddaughter, Bailey Bruce; two step-grandchildren, Hunter and Kyler King.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Dorothy Bruce; aunt and uncle, Helen and Don Cromwell.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Higher Praise Church, Sterling with Pastor Curtis Fitzgerald PhD officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Winchester Wise Cemetery, Winchester, Kansas with military honors by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5 until 7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Bailey Bruce's College Scholarship Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

