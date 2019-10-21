RUSSELL — Bonnie Faye Louder, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Russell Regional Hospital. Bonnie was born March 3, 1938, in Peru, Kan., to Harold S. and Etta W. (Kibler) Clark-Sampson. She married Seth Scott Louder, June 20, 1957.

Survivors: her daughter, Tanya LaMastus (Ronnie) of Roxbury, Patrick Louder of Oklahoma City, Okla., Phyllis Voldrich of Wichita, and Mike Louder (Kathy) of Russell; eight grandkids; and four great-grandkids. Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband, Seth (2014).

Visitation: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the mortuary with family receiving 6-7.

Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell, with burial in Russell City Cemetery.

Memorials to: St. Jude's, or Shriners Hospital, in care of the mortuary.