Eulalie “Tiny” Hargrave, 97, Hays, formerly of Plainville, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Brookdale, Hays.

She was born May 16, 1922, in Norton to Carl Cleveland and Minnie Albertine (Gay) Moorman.

She married William “Al” Hargrave on Jan. 31, 1943, in Salina. He preceded her in death Dec. 19, 1976.

Survivors include a son, Mike Hargrave, Salina; a daughter, Mary Wise, Plainville; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Plainville United Methodist Church; graveside services will be at 3 p..m. Friday in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Plainville United Methodist Church or PEO Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to www.plumeroverlease.com.

