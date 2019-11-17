RUSSELL — Jack Holmes, 87, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Jack was born Oct. 26, 1932 to Earl and Anna (Singer) Holmes. He married Elaine Covington Nov. 1, 1953.

Survivors: his wife of 66 years, Elaine; children, Tami Hoffman (David) of Golden, Colo., and, Tim Holmes of Wichita; grandchildren, Julie King of Denver, Jenny Maxwell (Joel) of, Arvada, Colo., Justin Hoffman (Maggie) of Arvada, Colo., and Lauren Lievestro (Alex) of San Diego, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Elise and Ava King, and Zadie, Zyla, and Zaxton Maxwell. Preceded in death by: his parents; and daughter, Julia Elaine Holmes.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell. Private burial of ashes will follow at a later date.

Memorials to: the Hoffman Family Foundation benefiting Rays of Grace Primary School in Kirugu, Uganda Africa, in care of the Mortuary.