COWLES, Neb. — “The tiniest little feet leave the biggest footprints on our heart.” Sawyer Duane Thomas Keller was born with his angel wings on, Dec. 7, 2019, in Hastings, Neb., to Robert Keller and Laura Schreiner of Cowles.

Also surviving are: grandparents, Mark and Jami Keller of Hastings, Donna and Danny Kennedy of Downs, and Brian and Shannan Schreiner of Hays; uncles and Aunts, Will, Alex, Clare, Elyse, and Jack Keller of Hastings, John and Melanie Schreiner of Cawker City, Jesse and Lisa Schreiner of Russell, Steve and Michelle Fox of San Diego, Calif., and Jim Kennedy of Downs; cousins, Aubrey and Ava Schreiner, Lillian Rageth, Olivia, Jonah and Liam Schreiner, and Calliope and Tobias Fox; great-grandparents, Don and Gail Stilley of Hastings, Larry Keller of Phillips, and Robert Schreiner of Downs; and a host of other family and friends.

Sawyer was greeted in heaven by: his cousin, Shelbie Paige Schreiner; great-grandparents, Marvin and Carolyn Miller, Ruth Schreiner, and Rex and Doris Ann Kennedy; great-aunt, Jana Stilley; and great-uncle, Larry Dale Miller.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Neb., with burial in Cowles Cemetery.

Memorials to: the Sawyer Keller Memorial Fund, in care of Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home, 1225 N Elm St., Hastings, NE 68901.