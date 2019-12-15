MCPHERSON — Dona Ruth Dannelley, 87, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born April 1, 1932, in Skiatook, Okla., the daughter of William and Lela (Sherrill) Pigg. Dona graduated from McPherson High School in 1950.

A resident of Hutchinson since 1964, she was a homemaker and retired from Farmland Industries after 17 years as a clerk. Dona was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. She married Donald D. Dannelley, March 22, 1951. They shared 41 years of marriage before his death April 6, 1992.

Survivors include: son, Shell Dannelley (Luciana) of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Renee Atwill (Don) of Salina; grandchildren, Cameron Atwill of Salina, Morgan Atwill of Junction City, and Kelsey Atwill of Salina; great-grandchildren, Pax, Layla, and Alani; sisters, Frances Brown of Fair Oaks, Calif., Sally Knapp of McPherson, and Alice Schmidt of Gastonia, N.C. Dona was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in Elliott Chapel, McPherson. Friends may sign her memorial book 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily until service time at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials to: Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society, or donor’s choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.