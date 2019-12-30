Alberta K. “Hokie” Augustine, 96, Hays, died Friday, Dec, 27, 2019, at Hays Good Samaritan Society.

She was born June 23, 1923, in Victoria to John and Catherine (Sander) Billinger.

She married Edward “Eddie” Augustine on April 11, 1945 and they celebrated 52 years of marriage before he preceded her in death May 27, 1997. She was a homemaker.

She was member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed being a wife and mother.

Survivors include three daughters, Sharon Basso and husband, John and Becky Quigley and husband, Mark , all of Hays, and Wanda Honeywell and husband, Mike, Saint Louis, Mo.; six grandchildren, Sean Henschel, Aaron Basso, Tracy Howe, Bridget Arnold, Chad Quigley, and Amber Delcamp; ten great-grandchildren, Cherise Dark, Raina and Raylan Basso, Tyler Quigley, Helen and Anna Cappuccio, Taylor and Jake Arnold, and Ryley and Grace Howe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alfred and Clarence Billinger; and three sisters, Katherine Kuhn, Irene Schmidt, and Mathilda Kippes.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601 and from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the Basilica.

A vigil/ rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Basilica of St. Fidelis, or Masses, in care of the funeral home.

