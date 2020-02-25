Evelyn Ann Base Renfro, age 76, died November 6, 2019 at the Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, KS. She was the daughter of Charley and Lena Unruh Base. Evelyn was born March 18,1943 in Garden City. She married Roger Renfro. Roger preceded her in death February 11, 2012.

She started life living on the family farm outside of Holcomb, KS and graduated for Holcomb High School. She also received a B.A.from Kansas University as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. She worked for many years with United Cerebral Palsy and loved helping children with CP.

She is survived by daughter, Roxanne Renfro of Kansas City, MO, son, Jeffery Renfro of Albuquerque, NM, brothers, Charlie Leroy Base of Kingman, KS, Clayton Base of Colcord, OK, sisters, Vivian Gaylord of Lees Summit, MO, Neva Stauffer of Springfield, MO and one grandchild Gabrielle Renfro of Los Angeles, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, parents, and sisters, Luella Auten and Velma Base.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clarion Inn, 1911 E Kansas Ave, Garden City, KS on March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.