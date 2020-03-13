CIMARRON - Larry “Wolf” Allen Maier, age 58, died March 10, 2020 at his home in Cimarron. He was born on April 19, 1961 in Liberal, the son of Leland Leon and Roberta Beltzx Maier.

As a small child, Larry moved with his family to Dodge City. He graduated from Dodge City High School in 1979. Larry moved to Cimarron in 1994. On February 12, 1999, Larry married Cheryl Hoskinson. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2017. He worked for Irsik and Doll.

Larry is survived by his mother, Roberta Maier of Dodge City; two daughters, Mandi Crow of Cimarron and Carrie Caswell of Gunterville, AL; one brother, Garry Lee Maier of Dodge City; three sisters, Vickie McBee of Ensign, Lelanda Maier of Dodge City, and Tena Nading of Woodward, OK; seven grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Larry is also preceded in death by his father, Lee; sister, Deborah Smith; brother, Kerry Eugene Maier.

A private family celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the grandchildren’s education fund in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.